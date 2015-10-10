Szilard Nagy

NS Monogram

Szilard Nagy
Szilard Nagy
  • Save
NS Monogram sn motion animation flat branding design logo monogram
Download color palette

Playing around with Ps motion. Keyframe ease would've been a nice feature to have.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Szilard Nagy
Szilard Nagy

More by Szilard Nagy

View profile
    • Like