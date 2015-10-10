Kelly Dern

Sojern office stickers

Kelly Dern
Kelly Dern
  • Save
Sojern office stickers san francisco sf illustration sticker sojern
Download color palette

A sticker illustration of Sojern's San Francisco office location that didn't make the final cut.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Kelly Dern
Kelly Dern

More by Kelly Dern

View profile
    • Like