Siouxsie Sioux By K. Fairbanks

Siouxsie Sioux By K. Fairbanks digital art siouxsie sioux drawing portrait illustrator woman singer punk art vector
Vector drawing of Siouxsie Sioux with text design. (First version of drawing)
Media: Illustrator. Pen tool.

