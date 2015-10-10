Rachel Murawski

Acme Logo | Final

Rachel Murawski
Rachel Murawski
  • Save
Acme Logo | Final shovel badge grocery acme branding identity logo
Download color palette

Final Acme logo in color.

View full project here: www.rachelkozy.com/logos/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Rachel Murawski
Rachel Murawski

More by Rachel Murawski

View profile
    • Like