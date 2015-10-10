K Fairbanks

Siouxsie Twins By K. Fairbanks

Siouxsie Twins By K. Fairbanks digital art siouxsie sioux drawing portrait illustrator woman singer punk art vector
Vector drawing of Siouxsie Sioux. (Second version of drawing)
Media (primary): Illustrator. Pen tool.
Media (secondary): Photoshop was used only to replicate the vector drawing and for compositional purposes (i.e., flipping the figure, tilting the image)

