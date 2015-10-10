Tyler Corbett

Monogram Logo Color Test

Monogram Logo Color Test gold heraldry branding monogram identity ctc logo
Download color palette

Quick color test for my monogram. There will still be some adjustments but I'm happy with where it's at right now.

Posted on Oct 10, 2015
