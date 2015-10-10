Han

Book of ideas

The topic is designing an instruction for a creative labs.
Thinking about creative things, naturally comes to brain and bulb. So I choose bulb, and pick the key element "Tungsten" to make this book cover. Letter "W" represents Tungsten in Periodic Table of Elements.

Posted on Oct 10, 2015
