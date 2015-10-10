Gavin de Koning

Day 033 - Guitar Tabs Player

Gavin de Koning
Gavin de Koning
  • Save
Day 033 - Guitar Tabs Player music user interface ui application player tabs guitar design
Download color palette

Hi there!

I am going for the 100 days straight designing UI elements #dailydesign.

Day 033 - Guitar Tabs Player

Feel free to share your thoughts!
Feedback appreciated

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Gavin de Koning
Gavin de Koning

More by Gavin de Koning

View profile
    • Like