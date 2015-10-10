Just Nick

Wood&Craft logo grid. I spent for nearly 40 hours in illustrator to make final view. It was really hard work and after days near of my computer and a lot of variations i choose this one. My biggest mistake was to make bad sketches on paper, that's why spent so much time to draw letters in ilustrator.

Posted on Oct 10, 2015
