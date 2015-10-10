🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Wood&Craft logo grid. I spent for nearly 40 hours in illustrator to make final view. It was really hard work and after days near of my computer and a lot of variations i choose this one. My biggest mistake was to make bad sketches on paper, that's why spent so much time to draw letters in ilustrator.
Press 2x for full view and don't forget to press "L". Thank you!