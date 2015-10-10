Rick Lewik

Step Custom Type

Rick Lewik
Rick Lewik
  • Save
Step Custom Type brush pen typo type lettering handlettering calligraphy calligrafx molotow step custom type
Download color palette

This is my first custom type made with the Molotow Calligrafx.
I try to make more during the next weeks and print some shirts with some nice lettering then.

Rick Lewik
Rick Lewik

More by Rick Lewik

View profile
    • Like