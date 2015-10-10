Blake Ink

Fresh Logo (WIP)

Blake Ink
Blake Ink
  • Save
Fresh Logo (WIP) cats turkey club leaves blog fresh colors branding logo
Download color palette

Fresh-ass logo I've been messing around with. Still tweaking & changing things. More to come.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Blake Ink
Blake Ink
Graphic designer. New Englander. YNWA.

More by Blake Ink

View profile
    • Like