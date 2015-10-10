K Fairbanks

Liza By K. Fairbanks

K Fairbanks
K Fairbanks
  • Save
Liza By K. Fairbanks digital art liza minnelli portrait woman drawing art vector
Download color palette

Vector drawing of Liza Minnelli. Media: Illustrator. Pen tool, mesh tool used.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
K Fairbanks
K Fairbanks

More by K Fairbanks

View profile
    • Like