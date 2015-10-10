Dipanjan Biswas

Hothead Costa

Dipanjan Biswas
Dipanjan Biswas
  • Save
Hothead Costa illustration football premierleague
Download color palette

Chelsea won over nine men Arsenal, while Diego Costa escaped red card after pushing Arsenal defender Koscielny in the face.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Dipanjan Biswas
Dipanjan Biswas

More by Dipanjan Biswas

View profile
    • Like