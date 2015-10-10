3cb42930175043.561689a2f0dab

Paul Buck

Logo for the School of Landscape Architecture at The University of Sheffield. Logo Idea and Process: Landscape Architecture in its most abstract and minimalist form is about the manipulation and structuring of space The spaces between the shapes in the logo are being manipulated to define the landscape.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/30175043/School-of-Landscape-Architecture-Logo

Posted on Oct 10, 2015
