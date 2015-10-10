🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
IXO is an analog watch concept. Up top you have the month and the seasons, to the left the hours and day/night indicator, on the right the minutes and the notch in the "O" rotates for the seconds, down at the bottom the days of the month. Read the values closest to the central "X", left to right, top to bottom.