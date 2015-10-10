Szilard Nagy

IXO Watch

Szilard Nagy
Szilard Nagy
  • Save
IXO Watch wristwatch time product industrial design watch
Download color palette

IXO is an analog watch concept. Up top you have the month and the seasons, to the left the hours and day/night indicator, on the right the minutes and the notch in the "O" rotates for the seconds, down at the bottom the days of the month. Read the values closest to the central "X", left to right, top to bottom.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Szilard Nagy
Szilard Nagy

More by Szilard Nagy

View profile
    • Like