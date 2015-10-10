Francisco Vargas

31dom Day10 Jiangshi Db

Francisco Vargas
Francisco Vargas
  • Save
31dom Day10 Jiangshi Db halloween monster jiangshi illustration vampire chinese scary horrormacabre horror 31daysofhalloween 31daysofmonsters
Download color palette

A Jiangshi, also known as a Chinese "hopping" vampire or zombie, is a type of reanimated corpse in Chinese legends and folklore. It is typically depicted as a stiff corpse dressed in official garments from the Qing Dynasty, and it moves around by hopping, with its arms outstretched. It kills living creatures to absorb their qi, or "life force", usually at night, while in the day, it rests in a coffin or hides in dark places such as caves.

Francisco Vargas
Francisco Vargas

More by Francisco Vargas

View profile
    • Like