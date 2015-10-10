Nuno F. Silva

Luke

Nuno F. Silva
Nuno F. Silva
  • Save
Luke star wars animation motion illustration lightsaber
Download color palette

Part of the Star Wars - Lightsaber Collection

Luke's episode IV lightsaber.

See the full animation, right here: https://vimeo.com/143118223

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Nuno F. Silva
Nuno F. Silva

More by Nuno F. Silva

View profile
    • Like