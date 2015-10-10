Interactive menu bar icon

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm designing a new status icon for HazeOver app.
It shows current dimming intensity and visually resonates with the big dimmer control. It can be directly interacted with – scrolling with mouse pointer over the icon changes the setting. No need to click or show the status menu.
Does it feel right in the menu bar?
HazeOver – Distraction Dimmer for Mac: https://hazeover.com