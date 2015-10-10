Maxim Ananov

Interactive menu bar icon

Maxim Ananov
Maxim Ananov
  • Save
Interactive menu bar icon ux ui vector sketch osx dimmer control mac apple app gesture demo
Download color palette

I'm designing a new status icon for HazeOver app.
It shows current dimming intensity and visually resonates with the big dimmer control. It can be directly interacted with – scrolling with mouse pointer over the icon changes the setting. No need to click or show the status menu.

Does it feel right in the menu bar?

HazeOver – Distraction Dimmer for Mac: https://hazeover.com

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Maxim Ananov
Maxim Ananov

More by Maxim Ananov

View profile
    • Like