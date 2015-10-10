Creative Tim

Register Page for Light Bootstrap Dashboard PRO

Creative Tim
Creative Tim
  • Save
Register Page for Light Bootstrap Dashboard PRO bootstrap admin bootstrap dashboard admin template dashboard
Download color palette

Here is another preview of the Register Page that will come with Light Bootstrap Dashboard PRO.

Any ideas?

204ed7782db8c4c64df4edd3dfbcd04a
Rebound of
Dashboard Login Page
By Creative Tim
View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Creative Tim
Creative Tim
Fully Coded UI Tools to create web and mobile apps

More by Creative Tim

View profile
    • Like