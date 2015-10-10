Chris Hönninger

lava sim v02 [still]

Chris Hönninger
Chris Hönninger
  • Save
lava sim v02 [still] lava simulation visual effects houdini sidefx particle simulation glow heat shader
Download color palette

still frame render of a lava-like simulation made in houdini. i'll post the actual video soon!

v02 - cc with recalibrated display. contrast was too hard.

more stuff: facebook.com/chris.honninger.art

Chris Hönninger
Chris Hönninger

More by Chris Hönninger

View profile
    • Like