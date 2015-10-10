Laura Dillema

Back to work!

Back to work! paint calligraphy brush logo poster typography type typo lettering handlettering
You might be wondering why I haven't posted anything lately. Well, that's because I was having the time of my life at the other side of the world! We went to Bali! But I'm back now and excited to get back to lettering again. Back to work!

Posted on Oct 10, 2015
