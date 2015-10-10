Razvan Nicu

Owl from the tree

Razvan Nicu
Razvan Nicu
Owl from the tree school identity logo
This project dedicated to children because the Owl from the linden is a private school dedicated to Art from Romania.
In achieving identity, in fact a very simple concept, I used: Owl - teacher figure and diligent small hand of the children.

Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Razvan Nicu
Razvan Nicu

