Ianis Soteras

Icon pack

Icon pack egypt illustration draw vector pattern dots lines white black mystery pack icon
[WIP]

Workin' on an Icon pack entirely made with non usual icons. Comin' from Time, Ancient Egypt, astrology, tarot cards, Gothic & Roman style, Mysteries, ...

Will be available to create illustrations, inspire you,...

Posted on Oct 10, 2015
