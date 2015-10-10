Steven Miller

Double Exposure Experiment

Steven Miller
Steven Miller
  • Save
Double Exposure Experiment selfie trees double exposure digital design photography
Download color palette

I've recently joined a photography group that bounces mini competitions around between members for fun. This month's theme was based around double exposure. After taking a selfie or two, a few pictures of some beautiful scenery and a little inspiration from Spotify, I'v pieced together this fun little experiment. More to come!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Steven Miller
Steven Miller
Hey, friend. Let's work together.

More by Steven Miller

View profile
    • Like