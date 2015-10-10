Double Exposure Experiment

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I've recently joined a photography group that bounces mini competitions around between members for fun. This month's theme was based around double exposure. After taking a selfie or two, a few pictures of some beautiful scenery and a little inspiration from Spotify, I'v pieced together this fun little experiment. More to come!