e genevieve williams

Legon's promo illos

e genevieve williams
e genevieve williams
  • Save
Legon's promo illos clientlegon pen and ink 60s color illustration
Download color palette

illustrations for a client selling leg wear. she'll photoshop her product onto my illos

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
e genevieve williams
e genevieve williams

More by e genevieve williams

View profile
    • Like