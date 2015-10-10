Stuart Kim

Screen Graphics - Loadscreen

Screen Graphics - Loadscreen photoshop illustrator user interface concept
User interface art style concept done for Lost Planet 3 a while back. Created vectors in Illustrator and imported them into Photoshop for effects and layout.

Posted on Oct 10, 2015
