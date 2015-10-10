Catrina

Brewberry Beer Packaging

Catrina
Catrina
  • Save
Brewberry Beer Packaging bottle waxseal handmade typography branding packaging packagedesign beer
Download color palette

Brewberry Beer is a blueberry infused dark lager filled with flavour and sweetness.
View full project here: http://www.catrinasilveira.com/#/brewberry/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Catrina
Catrina

More by Catrina

View profile
    • Like