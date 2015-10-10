Matt Willett

Luxury Coach Concept

Matt Willett
Matt Willett
Hire Me
  • Save
Luxury Coach Concept app mobile website nyc boston charter bus coach motor motorcoach luxury
Download color palette

This was part of a proposal from a little while back. This concept was not chosen.

It relies on soft gold tones, a pale celadon, white, and touches of black and gunmetal grey to convey a sense of luxuriousness without superfluous glamour.

Press "L" for some love.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Matt Willett
Matt Willett
I make the mundane magical through design.
Hire Me

More by Matt Willett

View profile
    • Like