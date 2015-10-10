Dustin Bankord

CUBS | MLB Logo Animations

Dustin Bankord
Dustin Bankord
  • Save
CUBS | MLB Logo Animations loop gif cubbies chicago cubs logo sports animation 2d 2d animation mlb
Download color palette

Personal animation series animating all of the MLB team logos.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2015
Dustin Bankord
Dustin Bankord

More by Dustin Bankord

View profile
    • Like