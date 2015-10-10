Koala Band Cover Album By Isa Indra Permana

Isa Indra Permana

Di Antara is the first studio album by Koala, released on 29 November 2014. The album was a fusion of various musical genres, including Pop, Rock and Fusion. Empowerment and Love are two major things that Koala brought as a theme in this album.

Thanks @Dany Rizky for invite me to join this club :D

