Paul Voulgaris

ISLE Ltd.

Paul Voulgaris
Paul Voulgaris
  • Save
ISLE Ltd. architecture realestate period boldletters bold logotype roughpaper greek greece landscape identity logo
Download color palette

Developers Isle Ltd sell property to people who share a love of nature, architecture, and the Greek islands. Its identity draws inspiration from the rocky landscape of Greece with a bold logotype set on rough paper.
Check out more at www.67a2.com/project/isle

Paul Voulgaris
Paul Voulgaris

More by Paul Voulgaris

View profile
    • Like