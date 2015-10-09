Brett Garwood

Terrific Turf Logo

Brett Garwood
Brett Garwood
Hire Me
  • Save
Terrific Turf Logo landscaping lawn services logo terrific turf
Download color palette

Unused logo for a client who has a lawn and property services company. It could also work for a landscaping company. Inspiration is symmetry and a well manicured lawn. Font is thin and tall like a blade of grass. Tagline gives a visualization of the process of reviving and maintaining a landscape properly.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Brett Garwood
Brett Garwood
Designing and building since 2011 at Red BAG Media.
Hire Me

More by Brett Garwood

View profile
    • Like