Terrific Turf Logo

Unused logo for a client who has a lawn and property services company. It could also work for a landscaping company. Inspiration is symmetry and a well manicured lawn. Font is thin and tall like a blade of grass. Tagline gives a visualization of the process of reviving and maintaining a landscape properly.