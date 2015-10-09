Ana Paiva

"I'm So Happy We Swiped Right" card

monthsary card tinder
My boyfriend and I met on Tinder a month ago (I know, don't judge...!), so I decided to make him a special card to celebrate our first monthsary.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
