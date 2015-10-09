Project Passion Call for Entries

Sneak peak of some posters hitting the mail this week.

Do you love type as much as we do at Minnesota State University, Mankato? Send us your best typography related passion projects for review by our incredible jury @Erik Brandt, @Mary Kate McDevitt and Jeremy Mickel. We know passion projects are for love not money, so there is no entry fee. We just want to see your best. http://www.projectpassiondesign.com/