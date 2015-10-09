Brett Garwood

Be Holy Book Cover

Book cover I designed for my brother. Inspiration for the icons is the idea that becoming holy is not achievable separate, but only in close relationship of the power of God above. The background is a photo from an abandoned church in Detroit. Find info at http://jasongarwood.com. Available on Amazon & Kindle and iBookstore.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Designing and building since 2011 at Red BAG Media.
