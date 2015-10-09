Hand-drawn icons in Website

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
In two projects back-to-back, we have used hand-drawn icons and they look absolutely rad. The idea was to first let our awesome designer @Akriti draw the icons on paper, and then scan colour them digitally.
When we set out to start drawing these, we knew we wanted something bold and thick. So she decided to use permanent markers to draw these on art sheets. Then later, each of the icon was masked using Photoshop and colour was filled. The result? It's right in front of you.