2016 Tour Postcard

announcement tour postcard design calligraphy handlettering
It's been a while! I've been trying to learn a lot of cool analog skills in my free time; calligraphy, hand lettering and watercolor—to name a few. It's humbling to feel like a total beginner again.

After watching and reading a million tutorials, here's a little sample. The process is super tedious, but it'll be fun to start integrating these new processes into my digital work.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
