🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Little Dame is a small feminist shop (creepy sister of Maven) opening in San Diego this November. They'll be selling taxidermy, art, pins, books, jewelry, etc. I'm so fortunate to be given the opportunity to work with them on their branding! This illustration will be used for their store bags, and elements within it will be carried throughout various printed materials.
OBVI I need things to come full circle, so only had my eyes on type designed by women. So yep, of course I used one of Zuzana Licko's typefaces!