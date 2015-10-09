Little Dame is a small feminist shop (creepy sister of Maven) opening in San Diego this November. They'll be selling taxidermy, art, pins, books, jewelry, etc. I'm so fortunate to be given the opportunity to work with them on their branding! This illustration will be used for their store bags, and elements within it will be carried throughout various printed materials.

OBVI I need things to come full circle, so only had my eyes on type designed by women. So yep, of course I used one of Zuzana Licko's typefaces!