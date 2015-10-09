Robert Bratcher

Give 2 Band Brand Elements

Robert Bratcher
Robert Bratcher
  • Save
Give 2 Band Brand Elements bass clef hat shoe money giving music band 2 logo branding
Download color palette

Refining visual elements for Give2Band brand concept.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Robert Bratcher
Robert Bratcher

More by Robert Bratcher

View profile
    • Like