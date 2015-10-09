🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So this is the data app I have worked on for the past months.
It combines different important data sources for a big german energy company into one app and makes the data accessible easily for their staff and clients. It simplifies three different layers of tables into one easy to use menu structure and lightens the experience with nice little animations of the icons and graphics to bring this kind of dry data to life.
I would really appreciate some feedback!