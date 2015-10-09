Sebastian Metel

Data App

So this is the data app I have worked on for the past months.

It combines different important data sources for a big german energy company into one app and makes the data accessible easily for their staff and clients. It simplifies three different layers of tables into one easy to use menu structure and lightens the experience with nice little animations of the icons and graphics to bring this kind of dry data to life.

I would really appreciate some feedback!

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
