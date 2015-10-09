Something for someone

Alex Sailer
Myself, @Andy Fought, Erik and Shub are cooking up a little something to help out our amazingly talented "New Business Dude" Will Straughn.

More to come.

UPDATE:

We've been working hard behind the scenes and much has evolved. Lasso is now Quokka, we have a new mascot and more. Read about it here...

Check out our blog covering this announcement!

Interested in being a beta tester for our new proposal tool? Sign up for the beta launch at Hey Quokka.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
