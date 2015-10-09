Issara Willenskomer

Free iPad Air 2 After Effects Template

Issara Willenskomer
Issara Willenskomer
  • Save
Free iPad Air 2 After Effects Template after effects gif ipad air 2 mockup template animation
Download color palette

@Zee Young Hey Zee, I loved this animation and wanted to feature it in my free template I created. I link to your work on my page. You can check it out here!

https://www.uxinmotion.com/templates

PS you can also go here to watch my free course and learn how to Create a Professional Icon Animation (using After Effects) and Play it on Your Phone (no After Effects experience necessary): https://bit.ly/2QJCWqy

Replace still 2x
Rebound of
Replace
By Zee Young
View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Issara Willenskomer
Issara Willenskomer

More by Issara Willenskomer

View profile
    • Like