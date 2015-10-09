Issara Willenskomer

Free MacBook Pro After Effects Template

Free MacBook Pro After Effects Template after effects gif macbook pro mockup template animation
@Julien Renvoye Hey Julien, I wanted to feature your work in my thumbnail for this template. I linked to you on my page and gave you full credit. I just think it looked HOT in this comp. Hope that's cool :) Download the free After Effects MacBook Pro template here –

https://www.uxinmotion.com/templates

PS you can also go here to watch my free course and learn how to Create a Professional Icon Animation (using After Effects) and Play it on Your Phone (no After Effects experience necessary): https://bit.ly/2QJCWqy

Rebound of
Product page interaction for GSM Nation
By Julien Renvoye
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
