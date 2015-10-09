Free MacBook Pro After Effects Template

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
@Julien Renvoye Hey Julien, I wanted to feature your work in my thumbnail for this template. I linked to you on my page and gave you full credit. I just think it looked HOT in this comp. Hope that's cool :) Download the free After Effects MacBook Pro template here –
https://www.uxinmotion.com/templates
PS you can also go here to watch my free course and learn how to Create a Professional Icon Animation (using After Effects) and Play it on Your Phone (no After Effects experience necessary): https://bit.ly/2QJCWqy