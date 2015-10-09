Issara Willenskomer

Free Apple Watch After Effects Template

Issara Willenskomer
Issara Willenskomer
  • Save
Free Apple Watch After Effects Template after effects gif apple watch mockup template animation
Download color palette

@Jakub Antalík Hey man, I featured your animation on this thumbnail for this free After Effects Apple Watch template. I hope that's cool. I had fun creating a blog post on the jelly effect as well. Download the free After Effects Apple Watch template here: https://www.uxinmotion.com/templates

PS you can also go here to watch my free course and learn how to Create a Professional Icon Animation (using After Effects) and Play it on Your Phone (no After Effects experience necessary): https://bit.ly/2QJCWqy

Animacia still 2x
Rebound of
Taasky for Apple Watch
By Jakub Antalik
View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Issara Willenskomer
Issara Willenskomer

More by Issara Willenskomer

View profile
    • Like