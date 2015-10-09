Free iPhone 6 After Effects Template

Hey @Sergey Valiukh, I hope it's ok that I used your super cool animation as part of my template thumbnail for this free download. I give you credit and a link. I've also had some folks in my UI animation coaching calls ask how to create this technique, so I might do a blog post on this as well... Great stuff man!

https://www.uxinmotion.com/templates

PS you can also go here to watch my free course and learn how to Create a Professional Icon Animation (using After Effects) and Play it on Your Phone (no After Effects experience necessary): https://bit.ly/2QJCWqy