Free iMac After Effects Template

Free iMac After Effects Template prototype after effects mockup template animation gif
Hey @Kingyo, I love this animation you created. I comped it into this free giveaway After Effects template mockup thumbnail. I credited you and linked to your Dribbble page. Huge respect for your work. Download the free After Effects iMac template here: https://www.uxinmotion.com/templates

PS you can also go here to watch my free course and learn how to Create a Professional Icon Animation (using After Effects) and Play it on Your Phone (no After Effects experience necessary): https://bit.ly/2QJCWqy

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
