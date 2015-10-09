Andrew Daniels

Analytics Dashboard | Web App

Andrew Daniels
Andrew Daniels
Hire Me
  • Save
Analytics Dashboard | Web App app navigation web app dashboard tiles bar graphs pie chart graphs web app analytics dashboard
Download color palette

A little project I am working on right now for an old client, Really fun project & really great company.

Trying to put these tiles into the already established web app environment that was designed & developed last year.

Andrew Daniels
Andrew Daniels
Focused on bringing usable & intuitive products to market.
Hire Me

More by Andrew Daniels

View profile
    • Like