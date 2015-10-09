Brittany

Goonies NSD

Brittany
Brittany
Hire Me
  • Save
Goonies NSD one eyed willy never say die illustration lettering goonies
Download color palette

i have a small obsession with the goonies.
created this rendition of willy for a card line that i run with one of my best friends.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Brittany
Brittany
brand identity, illustration, letters & other design goodies
Hire Me

More by Brittany

View profile
    • Like