Formal Fitment Home Page typography gif automotive animation banner hero landing page magazine cars
Been working on a lot of automotive sites lately for some reason. This is a shot for a lifestyle brand that is launching in the next two weeks. This is a gif the live home page.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
