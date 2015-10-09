Justin Kuntz

Cheese Marketplace Sign

Cheese Marketplace Sign cheese logotype logo design signage vintage custom lettering custom type texture type typography lettering
Modification of the custom logo for the Cheese Marketplace. Made out of aluminum that was coated with brown and then black and finally scuffed with sandpaper, etc. to get the rustic look.

